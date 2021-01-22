NFL Gifting Super Bowl Tickets to 7,500 Vaccinated Health Care Workers

Of the 22,000 fans that will be permitted to attend this year’s Super Bowl, 7,500 of them will be vaccinated health care workers who got their tickets for free.

The NFL announced on Friday that it would be gifting the 7,500 tickets to health care workers primarily from the Tampa area, where the Super Bowl is scheduled to be played.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

NFL.com reports, “The NFL will also recognize health care heroes around the country through a variety of special moments both in the stadium and during the CBS broadcast.”

Currently, the average cost of a Super Bowl ticket is over $9,000.

It is unknown if the NFL plans to invite business owners, the unemployed, or anyone else impacted by the coronavirus.