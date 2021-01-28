NFL Legend Michael Strahan ‘Feeling Well’ After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Michael Strahan recently contracted the coronavirus but is “feeling well” according to his television co-hosts.

His GMA co-hosts, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Amy Robach, relayed that news Thursday morning.

“So many of you have reached out to him and asked about him, and he says, ‘Thank you for the concern and well wishes,’” Stephanopoulos said of Strahan. “He’s also feeling well and looking forward to being back here shortly.”

Strahan began isolating on Saturday after learning of his Covid diagnosis.

Though, he did appear on Fox NFL Sunday during the NFC Championship Game.

Strahan amassed 141.5 sacks during a 15-year career spent entirely with the New York Giants.