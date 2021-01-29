Cleveland Cavaliers security officials removed a fan from the stadium on Monday for waving around t-shirts calling LeBron James a racist and a narcissist.

Security tossed a fan who reportedly hailed from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, after he was spotted waving shirts that variously read “LeBron is a racist,” “LeBron is a narcissist,” and “Gloria goes West,” according to Cleveland.com reporter Adam Ferrise.

The man, 49, was evidently not charged with anything after being removed by Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse officials before the end of the Lakers 115-108 win over the Cavs.

Cavs General Manager Kobe Altman reportedly alerted security to the unruly fan who allegedly became combative after being confronted. The fan reportedly “lunged” at security personnel and even briefly tussled with the female security official sent to toss him from the game.

The man also reportedly continued trying to bully through the cordon of security officers and regain entry to the seats.

Ultimately, the Cleveland Police arrived and told the man he would be arrested if he did not vacate the stadium grounds. Upon the final warning, he obeyed orders to leave.

James has spent years using race as a weapon to attack the politics of people he does not like. Just a week ago, for instance, he called all of America racist saying we all live in “2 Amerikkkas.” And before the 2020 election, James claimed that black votes are “suppressed” even though black voting rates have gone up nearly every year for more than a decade.

Meanwhile, TV viewership for last season’s NBA finals featuring LeBron’s L.A. Lakers crashed nearly 70 percent.

