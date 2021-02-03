Ben & Jerry’s Displays Billboard, Mural Honoring Kaepernick in Tampa

He’s not playing in the game and hasn’t played in any game for nearly five years. Nonetheless, Colin Kaepernick’s presence will be felt at the Super Bowl this weekend.

Ben & Jerry’s the famed ice cream company that has named a flavor after the country’s original anthem protester, has erected a billboard in the Super Bowl host city of Tampa Bay.

The sign depicts Kaepernick with a raised fist, next to his “Change the Whirled” flavor and signature “I Know My Rights” sign from his “Know Your Rights Camp.”

Our new billboard in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/rCSz4jqp5G — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) February 1, 2021

Ben & Jerry’s also unveiled a 30-foot-by-90-foot mural showing children wearing Kaepernick tee-shirts, along with phrases such as “Power to the People” and “I Know My Rights.”

The ice cream company said that the children shown in the artwork were, “Tampa youth alongside Know Your Rights Camp (KYRC) volunteers.”

. @Kaepernick7 is continuing to build a future where Black youth feel seen, heard, loved, & honored. A 90' by 30' mural created by Kaepernick’s friend artist-activist @2cent_bmike celebrates Tampa youth and joy on the journey to justice. Learn more: https://t.co/lFg3Hkmiqm pic.twitter.com/2lBViCgn7W — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) February 3, 2021

“As we look back, it’s clear that Colin was on the right side of history,” said Chris Miller, the head of Ben & Jerry’s global activism department. “His pre-game protests were before George Floyd’s murder, before the 2020 summer of racial reckoning.”

Miller added, “He knew a long time ago that we need to address the root causes of racism and the structures of our society that are so brutal to Black people. We wanted to be part of the effort to honor Colin’s courage and legacy because we share the same values.”

According to the Hill, “On Super Bowl Sunday, the company said it will also have a ‘free, COVID-safe community drive-thru’ at the site of the mural. At the drive-thru set to open at noon, Ben & Jerry’s said locals will be able to pick up family-sized meals, a pint of Kaepernick’s Change the Whirled dessert, as well as ‘gift certificates to a local salon and barbershop (while supplies last).'”

Colin Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season.