Goodell Backs Fauci on Avoiding Large Super Bowl Parties

On Wednesday Dr, Anthony Fauci said that fans should avoid Super Bowl parties to prevent spreading the coronavirus. On Thursday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he agrees with him.

Goodell endorsed the recommendations of Fauci and the CDC which essentially call for single-family parties with no screaming, contact, or anything commonly defined as fun.

“We want our fans to be safe, they need to be smart, they need to wear their PPE, they need to be gathering in small groups,” Goodell said. “We worked with the CDC on their advice that came out on Saturday about staying at home and doing it with family and household members, and we believe that’s the way it should happen. We’re all going to enjoy the Super Bowl a little different this year.”

While the NFL and the CDC want you to stay at home and watch the game with only your immediate family members, the league will allow 25,000 fans and 30,000 cutouts to fill the stands at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.