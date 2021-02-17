UFC President Dana White slammed Disney for firing Star Wars actress Gina Carano and those who continue to attack her as “anti-Semitic,” during a recent press conference.

Mandalorian actress Carano was dropped by Disney last week after posting a tweet that some characterized as anti-Semitic, but as far as White is concerned, people should leave the actress alone.

White not only stood up for Carano, he also took a shot at ESPN reporter Ariel Helwani for his reaction to the controversy.

“Leave Gina alone,” White said on Friday. “Listen, we make mistakes. We all make mistakes. For everybody to go in on her – I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him. It was all about him. Such a douche.”

Dana White, regarding Gina Carano, says leave @ginacarano alone & calls Ariel Helwani a Douche #UFC258 pic.twitter.com/CZPcZk0nY0 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) February 12, 2021

White was referring to ESPN’s mixed martial arts reporter Ariel Helwani, who said on Instagram that some of Carano’s social media posts “didn’t sit well” with him.

“As a Jewish person, and as a human being, it just doesn’t sit well,” Helwani said in his post. “And I wish she would have never posted that. And quite frankly I wish someone would have talked to her about her social media posts over the past year. Some of them not even political. Just in general, they felt off to me. I am sorry she has gone down this path.”

In the post that offended some, Carano said, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews,” she continued, “the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Carano later deleted the tweet.

Not long after her comments riled leftists, Disney put out a statement saying, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.