Cam Newton Admits to Spending Millions on Clothes He Wore Only Once

New England Patriots QB Cam Newton recently pledged to cut down on his clothing budget after admitting that he has spent millions on duds he has only worn once.

The top NFL quarterback known for his wild style appeared in a Youtube blog post where he spoke of his outrageous clothing budget, the New York Post reported.

“I’ve spent thousands and thousands of dollars – maybe even millions of dollars – on clothes that I only wore once,” Newton said. “So, to be able to recycle the closet, so to speak, is something that’s challenging. But at the same time, it’s going to be fun to do so throughout this whole year.”

Newton, 31, who has earned more than $122 million in ten seasons, admitted that maybe he has gone a bit overboard on the clothes.

“One of my New Year’s resolutions is to not buy high fashion,” Newton added. “I want to be more of a thrift-store shopper. I want to be more of a vintage shopper. I want to be more of a person that finds gems in stores that are less expensive and to still be able to give it its fine look, but I’m still myself.”

Newton also noted that he has been “adamant” about the many hats he has worn over the years as part of his sartorial style.

“Every time a person, they see me, they may see me with a top hat, a fedora or whatever. My love for hats goes deep into the Atlanta teen in me,” he said.

Newton has just finished what may be his only season as a Patriot since he joined the team via a one-year veteran minimum after he was released by the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

“This past year has been a very trying time for me in many different ways and I relied on the source of meditation to put me at ease,” Newton said. “The outlet of meditation as a driving force for many things in my life.”

Newton caused a bit of a hitch in the Patriots’ schedule last year when he tested positive for the coronavirus in October forcing the team to cancel one of its games.

