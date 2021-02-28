WATCH: Anti-Vaccine Protests Return to Dodger Stadium

For at least the second time in the last two months, dozens of anti-vaccine protesters demonstrated near the entrance to Dodger Stadium.

Video captured by onlookers showed anti and pro-vaccine demonstrators arguing over the merits of mask-wearing and whether vaccines are effective.

“Masks mean nothing,” one demonstrator said. “A mask does not stop the transmission of a virus. Our grandparents would have thought of that century ago.”

BREAKING: A group of anti vaxxers are marching up to Dodger Stadium for their second protest. LAPD officers are accompanying them up the hill. pic.twitter.com/kXGTuoaoKa — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) February 27, 2021

Some counter protestors arrived. Several verbal altercations. LAPD formed a line between the anti-vaccination protest and the counter protestors. pic.twitter.com/qioc2E36CA — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) February 27, 2021

“You guys are like dogs,” one protestor said. One of them barked at the counter protestors. pic.twitter.com/gUXRTYdKWg — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) February 27, 2021

According to CBS Los Angeles:

Los Angeles Police Department officers could be seen on video observing the protesters, keeping them from interfering with vaccine patients and trying to keep the two groups of demonstrators apart. The demonstrations were not keeping people from getting vaccinated and no arrests were reported, said L.A.P.D. Officer Rosario Cervantes of the department’s Media Relations Section.

Dodger Stadium, home to the World Series champs, is the largest coronavirus vaccination site in the country.