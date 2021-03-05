Maia Chaka Becomes NFL’s First Black Female Official

The National Football League (NFL) has announced the hire of the league’s first black female official.

Maia Chaka, who has a background officiating in the PAC-12, XFL, and the NFL’s preseason officials development program, has now become the second female and first black female official in league history.

“I’ve just been grinding for so long at this, it’s just an honor to be able to join the National Football League,” Chaka Thursday morning on Today.

NFL’s Executive Vice President of Football Operations released a statement that Chaka’s “years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance … have earned her a position as an NFL official.”

Vincent continued, “As we celebrate Women’s History Month. Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field.”

Chaka will join Sarah Thomas as the league’s two female officials.