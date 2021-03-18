Florida is the latest of more than 20 states where lawmakers are crafting legislation to prevent biological men from participating in women’s sports.

Florida lawmakers passed the bill out of committee on Wednesday. The legislation has two more committee stops in the House and a similar bill in the Senate has yet to hold a hearing.

“The act is pro-women and pro-girls and only acknowledges the biological differences between men and women,” Republican State Rep. Kaylee Tuck, said of the bill she sponsored.

The Associated Press (AP) reported on the development:

The bill, called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, would require that anyone participating in girls and women’s sports at the K-12 and college level be biologically eligible to do so. If challenged, they would have to get confirmation from a health care provider that they are female. That could include a doctor examining their genitals. But Democrats slammed the proposal, calling it discriminatory against transgender girls and women. The House Secondary Education & Career Development Subcommittee voted 13-4 to approve the bill, with all “no” votes cast by Democrats. The measure is based on an Idaho law that has been blocked by a federal court while a lawsuit challenging its legality proceeds.

In arguing in favor of her bill Tuck cited Allyson Felix, the only woman to win six track and field gold medals at the Olympics.

“Allyson Felix is the fastest woman in the world… but yet the personal best in the 400 meters can be beaten by hundreds of high school boys,” Tuck said. “If we allow biological males to compete in athletic events against biological females, we may never see another Allyson Felix again.”

Democrats who opposed the bill said there wasn’t an existing problem in Florida, and Tuck acknowledged she was unaware of any disputes about transgender students participating in female athletics.

Democratic Rep. Marie Paule Woodson claimed the bill is a “dangerous piece of legislation” that will hurt people who are “vulnerable.”

Conservatives lawmakers across the nation are reacting to President Joe Biden’s executive order that expands the prohibition of discrimination against women based on their biological sex under the federal Title IX statute to include perceived sex or “gender identity.”

AP reported Mississippi became the first state this year to enact such a ban when the governor signed it into law last week.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent poll shows separating sports by biological sex is gaining support:

People were asked: As you may know, Mississippi is moving towards banning transgender athletes from participating on women’s sports teams at the state’s high schools and universities. Based on what you know, do you support or oppose banning transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams? Only Democrat and Gen Z voters have more opposition to the ban than support of it.

• Men: 59 percent support/29 percent oppose

• Women 46 percent support/34 percent oppose

• Republicans: 74 percent support/74 percent oppose

• Democrats: 40 percent support/42 percent oppose

• Independents: 49 percent support/33 percent oppose

• Gen Z: 43 percent suppose/44 percent oppose

• Millennials: 56 percent support/28 percent oppose

• Baby Boomers: 50 percent support/32 percent oppose

