Roddy White Defends Deshaun Watson, Claims Forced Oral Sex is ‘Impossible’

It’s not unusual for NFL players to come to each other’s aid when facing public controversy or even serious accusations of wrongdoing.

However, former NFL wide receiver Roddy White went about defending Deshaun Watson in a very unique way.

Thursday brought with it a new report that Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson was facing a third separate accusation of sexual assault. One of the allegations stems from a reported December 28 incident in which Watson is accused of coercing a massage therapist into performing oral sex on him.

That accusation brought forth an absurd claim from former Falcons wide receiver Roddy White, in which he claimed that it was “impossible” to force someone to perform oral sex.

I hate this for @deshaunwatson the quickest way now to get a bag is to sue someone. It’s impossible to make someone give u oral sex. This is a far stretch and everybody want to get paid. — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) March 18, 2021

While the first part of White’s tweet is undeniably true and contributes greatly to the large number of false lawsuits filed every year. The idea that it’s “impossible” to force someone to perform oral sex is beyond ridiculous.

Watson is currently seeking a trade from the Texans. A process that will no doubt be complicated by the growing number of serious accusations mounting against him. In addition, Watson also has to be concerned about the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, a policy that does not necessitate legal charges in order for the league to exact punishment on players.

A fact which was proved in 2017 when Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was handed a six-game suspension after an ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic violence.