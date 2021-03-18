Third Masseuse Alleges Sexual Assault Against Deshaun Watson

Two more massage therapists have come forward with allegations against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, making now three women who claim he acted inappropriately during his massage. A lawsuit filed by the first woman was announced Tuesday.

According to the lawsuit, “Watson’s behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women.”

Watson, though, calls the lawsuit “baseless,” and filed by “a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer.” He said he already “quickly rejected” a “six-figure settlement demand” before the lawyer filed suit.

“I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect,” Watson said.

ESPN reported, “A third civil lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson accuses the Houston Texans quarterback of sexually assaulting a massage therapist by allegedly forcing her to have oral sex with him in December 2020,” and, “The previous two lawsuits were related to two separate incidents during which he is accused of committing ‘civil assault’ by touching a massage therapist with his penis.”

Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee announced the lawsuit Tuesday on his Instagram account and said there are a total of six cases against Watson, though only three lawsuits have been filed as of Wednesday.

Buzbee said about the first lawsuit:

I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it’s for the better, for all of us! Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous?

“I’m a Marine. I’m not easily intimidated,” Buzbee added.

The Houston Texans said Wednesday:

We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night. This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident.

Watson has played for the Texans since 2017. In January, Watson made headlines when he officially requested a trade from the Texans after months of speculation.