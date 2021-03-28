Report: NFL to Announce 17-Game Schedule this Week

It was dreaded by some and highly anticipated by others, but either way, it is soon to be made official: The NFL is moving to a 17-game schedule.

News broke Sunday that the NFL will make their new 17-game schedule official this week.

NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

In addition to the regular-season getting lengthened, NFL owners are expected to approve a deal to reduce the number of preseason games to either three or two games.

According to Pro Football Talk:

Last year, the league secured an agreement from the NFL Players Association to move to 17. The new TV deals were negotiated based on the assumption that there will be 17 games; ESPN even negotiated and obtained a Saturday doubleheader in Week (wait for it) 18. So, yes, it’s happening. The fact that it’s happening has been common knowledge. As to where the 17th game will come from, we reported last year that it will be an interconference contest, based on where a team finished in its division the prior year. Peter King provided more specificity several weeks ago, pointing out that the 17th game means the Chiefs and Packers will play this year.

The NFL is not expected to add an extra bye week. The regular-season is set to kick-off September 12, 2021.