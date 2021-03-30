MMA Fighter Claims Derek Chauvin Used ‘Blood Choke’ on George Floyd

An MMA fighter who also witnessed the death of George Floyd testified that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin used a “blood choke” on Floyd.

Donald Williams, 33, followed his testimony by referring to the choke as “torture.”

Williams described the move in court testimony on Monday:

One, the neck was diagonal across the throat, which on a blood choke you attack the side of the neck.

To get the choke tighter, you hit different shimmies, which I felt the officer on top was shimmying to actually get the final choke in while he was on top to get the kill choke.

Because a side choke or a blood choke can ultimately turn into death, which is what we’ve seen here.

Williams has a 6-6 record as an MMA fighter.

Williams’ explanation coincides with what former UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones said about the choke Chauvin used on Floyd.

“I wouldn’t wish the way George Floyd was murdered on my worst enemy,” Jones said. “That officer applied just enough pressure to keep him alive for almost six minutes in that chokehold.

“In all my years of fighting, I can honestly say I’ve never experienced anything close to that level of torture.”

Chauvin is facing second-degree murder charges.