Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Booed at Wrigley Field

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, speaks after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a shelter in place order to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, during a news conference Friday, March 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
Warner Todd Huston

Chicago Cubs fans let loose a series of loud boos when Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s name was mentioned over the team’s public address system on Thursday.

Fans finally returned to the Cubs game on Thursday after nearly a year of being shut out from their favorite Northside ball team’s stadium by rules put in place by the Windy City’s mayor, the Chicago Tribune reported.

While only ten thousand fans were allowed to see the Cubbies lose to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the mayor apparently was not a fan favorite even though she had allowed them into Wrigley Field for the first time in 550 days.

Chicagoans took to social media to report that Lightfoot was met with disfavor:

