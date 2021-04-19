Skydiver in California Dies After Parachute Becomes Tangled

An unidentified skydiver in California fell to her death on Saturday after her parachute failed to deploy.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the incident occurred around 2:30 pm Saturday at the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center.

“The information I gathered is that her parachute was somehow tangled,” San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Goucher explained to the Los Angeles Times.

This is not the first time that the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center has dealt with a fatality. Last weekend’s tragic accident is the 22nd death tied to the facility since 1981.

In March, a judge ordered the Skydive Lodi Parachute Center to pay $40 million to the family of an 18-year-old who perished in 2016 when his parachute failed to open.

“A 28-year-old Colombian woman was killed when she was blown off course onto a highway in September 2019 while parachuting with a group through the skydive center,” the New York Post reports.

The woman who died in Saturday’s incident was described as an “experienced” skydiver. Her name has not been released.