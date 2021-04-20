Warrant Issued for Seahawks’ Aldon Smith on Battery Charges

A warrant has been issued to arrest Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith on battery charges over an incident that occurred only a few days after signing with the team.

Smith is being accused of second-degree battery over an incident on Saturday, April 17, in the New Orleans suburb of St. Bernard, according to USA Today.

The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office and the St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia have confirmed the charges.

Smith has been struggling to restart his pro football career. He first signed with the NFL back in 2011 when he was the seventh overall pick for the 49ers. But after signing with the Oakland Raiders in 2015, Smith was suspended for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. His reinstatement request was granted, but the Raiders dropped him, and the Dallas Cowboys picked him up for the 2020 season. Finally, this season the Seahawks signed him for a one-year contract. Now that spot could be in danger with these new charges.

After a four-year suspension, these new charges could throw him right back on the sidelines. The player could still face an investigation into the incident under the league’s personal conduct policies.

A team official told the media that they were aware of the charges.

“Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information,” a team spokesperson said on Monday. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Complicating matters, Smith has a growing list of legal problems. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and has a hit-and-run and a DUI charge on his record.

