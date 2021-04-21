LeBron James Faces Backlash After Posting Pic of Cop Present at Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting

LeBron James came under intense fire on Wednesday after he posted a pic of a police officer present at the Ma’Khia Bryant shooting with a caption that read, “YOU”RE NEXT.”

James has since deleted the tweet, but a screenshot remains.

“The Columbus Division of Police released a body camera video Tuesday showing Bryant having a knife as she was fighting with another girl when the police fired their shots,” Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering reported. It’s unknown if the officer in the pic – Nicholas Reardon – is the officer who shot Bryant.

Nonetheless, James’ apparent threat toward Reardon drew immediate and widespread backlash on Twitter.

On behalf of pro athletes, current and former, I apologize for how #LeBronJames just showed his inner Maxine Waters and made a very real, ongoing threat to the life of the officer who quickly acted to prevent a knife attack from becoming worse. Many of us appreciate what LEOs do! — Lenny Dykstra (@LennyDykstra) April 21, 2021

Remember when Lebron James gate was vandalized with the n-word and he had no security footage of the incident and painted it over before police arrived. He’s “upped his game” by threatening the life of a police officer. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 21, 2021

LeBron James, like other elites, is using racial division as a distraction as elites reshape America to be more like communist China. Elites prefer communism. Millionaire elites are protected by communism. They're the "Talented Tenth" W.E.B. Du Bois promoted. You're being played. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 21, 2021

Some levied particular and targeted criticisms:

Lebron James is inciting violence against an Ohio police officer. This is disgraceful and dangerous. Is the NBA okay with this? Is Twitter? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) April 21, 2021

Others used James’ vile tweet as an opportunity to point out the differences between him and Michael Jordan.

Suffice it to say we’ve come a long way from Michael Jordan’s “Republicans buy sneakers, too” quip to LeBron James putting a fairly literal target on the back of a police officer who refused to let a teenage girl get stabbed to death. — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) April 21, 2021

Some saw it as a sign of the times.

I had to look three times to confirm that LeBron James tweet is real. We’re in dangerous territory, America. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) April 21, 2021

Truth:

LeBron James is always apart of the problem, never the solution. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) April 21, 2021

LeBron James hates ALL law enforcement officers and his deleted tweet proves it. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) April 21, 2021

Where is the lie?

If you’re shocked Lebron James has zero regard for the life of a police officer who shot a perp attacking a girl with a knife… you haven’t been paying attention. Lebron also refuses to condemn China for ACTUAL GENOCIDE against the Uighur people. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) April 21, 2021

And it’s the exact opposite of what’s good for black people:

People like LeBron James and his friends on the left are driving good people away from careers in law enforcement. This is the exact OPPOSITE of how to improve policing. — Representative Mike Loychik (@MikeLoychik) April 21, 2021

The NBA has not said whether James will face any discipline for his tweet, though it’s doubtful that he will.