82-Year-Old Former NFL Player Busted in 7-Kilo Drug Sting

An 82-year-old former NFL player faces narcotics distribution charges after getting busted trying to sell six kilos of coke an informant.

Clyde “Peter” Hall, who played for the New York Giants during the 1960s, had been serving a 20-year sentence for financial fraud crimes when he was set free earlier this year due to Covid concerns.

Though, Hall was arrested on Saturday after allegedly scheduling a drug purchase with an “unidentified buyer.”

As the New York Post reports:

The buyer was actually an informant working with the Drug Enforcement Administration, who had recorded phone calls between him an Hall as the pair set up the drug deal. When the transaction was set to go down Saturday morning, agents swooped in and arrested Hall outside of his building, according to the complaint. Cops then searched Hall’s apartment and recovered some seven kilos of blow, a spokesperson for the Southern District of New York said.

The former Giant now faces a minimum of 10-year imprisonment and possibly as much as a life sentence due to the narcotics distribution charges filed against him.