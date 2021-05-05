The majority of Georgia voters oppose Major League Baseball’s (MLB) decision to pull the All-Star Game from Atlanta.

A majority (53.5 percent) of voters in Georgia oppose the MLB’s decision to move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to the voter integrity bill signed into law by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) last month.

The MLB announced shortly after Kemp signed an election integrity bill that strengthened voting rules in the state. Democrats used this opportunity to spread false information about the law. Democrats said it was meant to restrict the voting abilities of minority groups.

President Joe Biden repeated many of the talking points touted by far-left members of Congress. Biden even referring to state election integrity efforts as “un-American” and “sick,” making “Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle.”

Shortly after, the esteemed Washington Post pointed out in a fact-check that Biden was wrong for claiming that the law reduces voting hours and compromises working-class Americans’ ability to go out and vote. The Post gave Biden Four Pinocchios.

The poll also found that an overwhelming majority (60.3 percent) also feel that woke American companies should not use their public roles, position, or events to influence any political, cultural, or social change to American’s daily lives.

These numbers are up from a poll taken last month that found, over half (58 percent) oppose any corporation using its power to influence any political, cultural, or social change across the country.

Poll: Most Americans Oppose Woke Corporations via @BreitbartNews https://t.co/jNGkhp474b — Jacob Bliss (@jacobmbliss) April 15, 2021

Many questions like these have raised a lot of opposition over the recent month. Some corporations have stayed clear of giving campaign donations for political use or using their voice to influence where to do business.

Still, a handful of the woke corporations are trying to use their monetary power to say where companies can do business, an effort that has affected Americans.

Corporations like Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola, and Major League Baseball (MLB) have become involved in partisan politics.

After Georgia passed a voter integrity bill, Delta’s CEO gave a statement condemning the legislature for passing such a bill. Coca-Cola’s CEO did the same thing. MLB also used this opportunity to make a statement by moving their All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Georgia.

The Job Creators Network President and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said last month, Georgia’s small business owners are estimated to lose $100 million businesses due to Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the All-Star game out of Atlanta.