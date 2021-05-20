He’s Back: Tebow Officially Signs with Jags as Tight End

The attempted resurrection of Tim Tebow as an NFL football player is officially underway. The former national champion and Heisman Trophy winner signed with Jacksonville Thursday morning as a tight end.

The move reunites Tebow with his college coach and friend Urban Meyer, the current head coach of the Jags. It completes a wild and turbulent circle for the Florida phenom that began with a Heisman Trophy and national championships while playing for Meyer in Gainesville and failed bids to play professional football and baseball.

Now, the circle completes itself by going back to the beginning: playing football for Urban Meyer.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

As ESPN reports:

Tebow, who will turn 34 in August, hasn’t played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and has spent the past six years working as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and working on his professional baseball career. He was adamant about being a quarterback during his previous six-year stretch in the NFL with the Broncos, Jets, Patriots and Eagles, but he apparently has had a change of heart now that Meyer is running the Jaguars.

Tebow joins a crowded tight end room in Jacksonville, a group that (including Tebow) numbers six prospective tight ends. Most NFL teams will only keep three or four tight ends on the roster. However, with four of those tight ends amassing the unimpressive total of 101 career catches, it’s not a particularly strong group.

According to ESPN:

Denver drafted Tebow 25th overall in 2010, and he started only three games that season but started both of the Broncos’ playoff games. He went 7-4 as a starter with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions with the Broncos in 2011, but Denver signed Peyton Manning in the offseason. The Jets used Tebow mainly on special teams in 2012. He was cut the following April and signed with New England, but was released during the final cuts after training camp. He signed with Philadelphia in April 2015 and played in all four preseason games before being released in the final cuts.

Tebow, a Jacksonville native, will wear number 85 for the Jags.