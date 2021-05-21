Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Cited After Dogs Allegedly Bit 2 People

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was cited by authorities in Frisco, Texas, Thursday after three of his dogs got loose and put two people in the hospital with bite wounds.

According to KENS Channel 5, Animal Services was called to the Starwood neighborhood after two people were bit by a Rottweiler that reportedly belongs to the Cowboys player.

Animal Services found Elliott’s three dogs running loose, returned two of them, but placed the Rottweiler on a ten-day quarantine per state law due to the bite injuries.

Animal Services placed the Rottweiler in a 10-day quarantine, in accordance with Texas law. https://t.co/x6KCzZfvv8 — KENS 5 (@KENS5) May 21, 2021

The Frisco, Texas, Police Dept. cited Elliott with one citation for each dog found on the loose. The offense is punishable by a fine of no more than $100 per citation, KENS noted.

No other charges have been filed thus far.

Elliott is not the first Cowboys player to find trouble with the police over dogs. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott almost ended up with a few dead dogs when police arrived armed with rifles after his dogs were reported for attacking a neighbor back in February of 2019.

The Frisco Police were called to Prescott’s block when his two pit bulls escaped from his house. The dogs reportedly entered a neighbor’s property, attacked the neighbor’s dogs, and when the woman tried to stop the dog fight, one of Prescott’s dogs bit off the end of her finger.

The incident resulted in a ruling stating that Prescott was no longer allowed to have his dogs in Frisco unless a court order says he could bring them back to his home there.

