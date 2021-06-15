Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau may have their differences, but their feud has got nothing on what reportedly went down at Korn Ferry on Monday.

According to a report from the Fire Pit Collective, two golfers – Austen Dailey and Luke Smith – engaged in a wild fight on the green at the Korn Ferry Tour.

“The Korn Ferry Tour is aware of the incident that occurred at today’s qualifier in Newton, Kansas,” the Tour said in a statement released to Golfweek. “The individuals involved are not current Korn Ferry Tour members. We are in the process of gathering more details and have no further comment at this time.”

According to the report, the fight began soon after Dailey approached Smith after the seventh hole and suggested that Smith help him look for missing golf balls. Apparently, this request did not sit well with Smith, who reportedly jumped on Dailey’s back and began punching him after he turned around to walk away.

One would think that a fight on the green would quickly get broken up, and there was an attempt to do so as golfer Derek Fribbs moved in to separate the two. However, in an even more bizarre twist, Smith’s father moved in front of the fight and began waving his putter to prevent the brawl from getting broken up.

“It was crazy. I can’t believe it happened,” Fribbs later said, recalling the incident.

Dailey is pressing charges against Smith.