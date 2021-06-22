Police: Chiefs’ Frank Clark Arrested, Uzi Seen in Car

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark on Monday after officers spied an Uzi submachine gun in his car, according to reports.

The 28-year-old player was pulled over in downtown L.A. on Sunday, ESPN reported.

The player was arrested after the officer saw the Uzi sticking out of a bag on his car seat. Clark was charged with having an illegally concealed firearm in a vehicle and was booked on a $35,000 bond.

Clark’s lawyer told the media that the firearm belongs to the player’s bodyguard.

In a statement, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that they are aware of the incident and are reviewing it under the league’s personal conduct policies.

Clark has a growing list of arrests on his record. The former Seattle Seahawks player was arrested in March, also on gun charges when officers in Los Angeles found two loaded firearms in his car during a routine traffic stop.

The 2019 Super Bowl player was also convicted of disorderly conduct in 2014 after being arrested for domestic violence. The charge got him kicked off the University of Michigan football team at the time.

Clark was the main subject of a blockbuster trade in 2019 when the Chiefs acquired him from the Seahawks along with a package of picks in a deal reportedly worth $105.5 million over five years.

