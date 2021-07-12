Report: NFL Player Barkevious Mingo Allegedly Tugged on Boy’s Underwear in 2019

Some details have begun to surface regarding the indecency with a child-sexual contact charge against former Falcons LB Barkevious Mingo.

The charges against Mingo stem from a 2019 incident in a Texas hotel room in which the now former linebacker allegedly tugged at a boy’s underwear, according to a police warrant.

Arlington police claim that Mingo took the victim and a teenage family member to an amusement park over the 4th of July weekend. The former Falcon then took the pair to a steakhouse and clothes shopping before returning to Mingo’s hotel room later that evening.

It was there, in the hotel room, that police allege Mingo tugged at the younger boy’s underwear and attempted to have sex with him.

“The victim advised that when this was occurring, he was scared and pretended to be asleep,” the warrant states.

Mingo was arrested in Texas on Thursday after turning himself in. The Falcons terminated Mingo’s one-year contract after he posted bond.

“After being made aware today of allegations involving Barkevious Mingo and gathering information on the matter, the Atlanta Falcons have terminated his contract,” the team said in a statement.

Mingo was selected by the Cleveland Browns as the sixth overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2016. However, since then, he has played for five different teams over the last five years. He had signed a one-year deal with Atlanta after playing last season in Chicago.