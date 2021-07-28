New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested and will likely be charged with felony battery after a confrontation with the police in Los Angeles, a report says.

The Los Angeles Police were called to a home on a domestic abuse call on Wednesday morning. Still, officers say that when they arrived, the 21-year-old NBA player tried to physically block them from entering the premises to check on the safety of its inhabitants, TMZ reported.

To get him to move from the home’s doorway, a police report says that Hayes was tased. But it seems that the non-lethal weapon had little effect on the 6’11”, 220-lb. player.

Police sources said that the alleged brawl between the #8 overall 2019 NBA draft pick got so heated that an officer called in an “officer needs help” radio call.

After the brawl died down, both Hayes and an officer were sent to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained during the altercation.

Officials say that Hayes is set to be charged with felony battery on a police officer. Still, since both he and his domestic partner are refusing to cooperate, it is unclear if he will face other charges.

Hayes was initially drafted for the Atlanta Hawks after he graduated from the University of Texas. But he was immediately traded to the Pelicans along with several other player options.

Hayes played in 64 games during his rookie year with the Pelicans. He started in 14 of them. He averaged 7.4 points per game on 67.2% shooting from the floor while also grabbing 4.0 rebounds per game. Despite being benched for 11 of 18 games early in the season, he played in 60 games this past season. He only started three times, though. Regardless, his stats are fairly close to his rookie season, averaging 7.5 points per game on 62.5% shooting and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.