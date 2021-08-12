How it started is unknown, but it ended with two handfuls of hair and an attempt at a triangle that would definitely not make the Gracie family proud.

Two female fans got in a heated brawl that ended up on the ground at the Braves game Wednesday night. Onlookers eventually broke up the fight, but not before a few kicks, and a submission move were attempted.

Braves game got out of control tonight. 😳 pic.twitter.com/vXhvoecLuX — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) August 12, 2021

The Freddie Freeman jersey-wearing fan clearly got the best of the scrap, even sneaking in a stomp as the fight got broken up. However, in the end, she’s also the one who got put in handcuffs in the end.

Twitter commenters did their best Joe Rogan impersonations while critiquing the UFC-style scrape.

Did… did she shoot her shot on a triangle and accidentally almost slip a gogoplatta? If she’d let go of the hair she could have strangled home girl with her shin. — Kevin Davis (@LeftLibertine36) August 12, 2021

Looks like she was going for an armbar on her right arm but didn’t break her posture or control the angle. 🏻‍♂️ — Greg Sirico (@GregSiricoBJJ) August 12, 2021

That’s what I thought. Girl on bottom looks like she has some training keeping her in her guard and controlling her by her hair. — Emmett (@emmettthedog) August 12, 2021

Thought she was going to transition from full guard into an arm bar for a second. — What’s Next? (@CurtisGordontwo) August 12, 2021

The Braves beat the Reds 8-6.