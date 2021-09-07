Simone Biles Blasts Critics: ‘I Can’t Hear You Over My 7 Olympic Medals’

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles hit Instagram on Saturday to throw shade at her critics, telling them she can’t hear their attacks over her seven Olympic medals.

Biles has been a target of criticism after she dropped out of several events at the Tokyo Summer games this year. The 24-year-old gymnast skipped the events due to her “mental health,” but many didn’t believe the excuse.

But on Saturday, Biles took aim at her critics and pointed out that after winning the silver and bronze in Tokyo, she is now one of the most decorated gymnasts in history.

“Definitely not the way I planned the Olympics going but I wouldn’t change anything for the world,” Biles wrote on the post that included a photo of her two 2020 Olympics medals. “I’m proud of myself and the career I’ve had thus far.”

Biles then insisted that bowing out of a few Olympics events does not make her a quitter.

“This Olympics doesn’t erase the past accomplishments I’ve achieved, nor does it define who I am as an athlete. I’ve pushed through so much the past couple years, the word quitter is not in my vocabulary,” she wrote.

She then took aim at her critics, saying, “For some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can’t hear you over my 7 Olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated American gymnast.”

Biles competed once more after bowing out of two events in August, and she won the Bronze in the balance beam event. It was Biles’ seventh Olympic medal which tied her with gymnast Shannon Miller for all-time best U.S. gymnasts.

Biles is still quite a ways off from the highest medal counts, though. Three Americans have won 12 medals each, and all were swimmers. Jenny Thompson, Dara Tores, and Natalie Coughlin each won 12 Olympic medals. Meanwhile, runner Allyson Felix has 8 medals, as do swimmers Allison Schmitt and Dana Vollmer.

