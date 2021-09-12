WATCH: Browns’ Ronnie Harrison Ejected After Shoving Opposing Coach

The Browns defense had their work cut out for them as they took on the Chiefs Sunday afternoon. Now, they’ll have to slow down Mahomes & Company without one of their best defensive backs.

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was booted from the game after shoving Chiefs running back coach Greg Lewis during a bizarre sideline confrontation. Harrison and fellow defender Mack Wilson tackled Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire near the Kansas City sideline. As Harrison rose to walk back to the field, he bumped into a Chiefs offensive lineman. The collision caused Harrison to lose his footing and step on Edwards-Helaire as he lay on the ground.

Apparently, thinking that Harrison was intentionally stomping on his player, Lewis rushed in to shove Harrison off Edwards-Helaire. Harrison reacted by shoving Lewis in the face.

#Browns Ronnie Harrison can’t do this. You just can’t. Ejection and fine is automatic. Even if a coach pushes you because he thinks you’re purposely stepping on his player (and I actually don’t think it was on purpose by Harrison) you can’t open-hand shove a coach in the face. pic.twitter.com/jeWzEu1kUo — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 12, 2021

#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ejected after taking a big swing at a #Chiefs coach. Not sure what this was about. He'll also see a fine later this week.pic.twitter.com/rcAxugqhyv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2021

Oddly, the officials appeared not to notice Harrison’s altercation with Lewis and penalized only the Chiefs on the play. However, after NFL officials in New York apparently called into the crew, the officials gave the teams offsetting penalties and ejected Harrison from the game.

The Browns currently lead the Chiefs, 15-10.