Detroit Red Wings’ Tyler Bertuzzi Refuses Vax, Won’t Play in Canada

Detroit Red Wings player Tyler Bertuzzi has refused to take the coronavirus vaccine, and the team now says he will not be playing games in Canada until or unless he becomes vaccinated.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Bertuzzi is the only unvaccinated player on the team, General Manager Steve Yzerman said.

Due to travel restrictions, Bertuzzi won’t travel into Canada for the team’s first game in Montreal on October 23. The Wings have nine games in Canada this season, and unless Bertuzzi gets the vaccine, he won’t be playing at any of them.

Bertuzzi’s decision not to take the vaccine will cost him financially, too. According to the paper, he could lose up to $400,000 in salary for missing the games in Canada.

Yzerman didn’t scold the player for his health decision.

“It’s his decision,” Yzerman said. “I am not in a position to force anyone. We can’t force anyone to get vaccinated. I personally am vaccinated. My family is vaccinated. I’ll leave it at that.”

Yzerman added that Bertuzzi would observe all the protocols for unvaccinated players. “Most significant, is as of now, and for the foreseeable future, entering Canada. That will be an issue when we are playing Canadian teams,” he added.

Bertuzzi recently signed a two-year deal worth $9.5 million. He and his fiancée, Ashley Greasley, are expecting their first child next June.

