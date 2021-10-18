Former NHL player Jimmy Hayes died with fentanyl and cocaine in his system, according to the Boston Globe.

“I was completely shocked,’’ Hayes’ widow Kristen Hayes told the Globe. “I was so certain that it had nothing to do with drugs. I really thought it was a heart attack or anything that wasn’t that [drugs]. … It didn’t make any sense, so it was hard. I was hoping to get a different phone call when they called. I was hoping to get some clarity and I was shocked to hear that it was that. … He never showed any signs of a struggle at home.’’

NEWARK, NJ – JANUARY 22: Jimmy Hayes #10 of the New Jersey Devils reacts in the third period against the Detroit Red Wings on January 22, 2018 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Hayes was pronounced dead at his Massachusetts home on August 23rd, he was 31 years old.

The toxicology report listed the cause of death as “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine,” the Globe reports.

SUNRISE, FL – MARCH 7: Jimmy Hayes #11 of the Boston Bruins skates prior to the game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on March 7, 2016 in Sunrise, Florida. The Bruins defeated the Panthers 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Kevin Hayes Sr., who also struggled with addiction, hopes that his son’s death makes others who are suffering from drug addiction see the error of their ways.

“I hope getting Jimmy’s story out there can save someone’s life,” Hayes Sr. said. “If this can save someone from the pain, great. It’s just so sad.”