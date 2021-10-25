Martellus Bennett Says Green Bay Cut Him Due to Anthem Protests, Calls Packers Fans ‘Racists’

Former Packer Martellus Bennett says that his time at Green Bay was cut short – not because of his play on the field – but because of his anthem protests and death threats from fans.

Bennett made the claim in a series of tweets Saturday in which he charged the Packers with “plotting” to cut him and making up “b*llsh*t” in order to justify his release from the team.

“Packers fans were sending hate mail and leaving death threats and other hateful messages on the team voicemail because I was protesting,” Bennett wrote. “It got so bad that Doug Collins, the head of team security, was worried something might happen to me in Wisconsin.”

Packers fans were sending hate mail and leaving death threats and other hateful messages on the team voicemail because I was protesting. It got so bad that Doug Collins the head of team security was worried something might happen to me in Wisconsin. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

Bennett’s time with the Packers came to an end in November of 2017. A premature end after the Texas A&M product signed a three-year deal with Green Bay in March of that year.

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 28: Adrian Amos #38 of the Chicago Bears tackles Martellus Bennett #80 of the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on September 28, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The official explanation for his release was a failure to disclose a medical condition. However, as Bennett sees it, that was just a “loophole to get rid” of him.

In fact the entire situation to get me out of Green Bay was tied to protesting and the organization plotted to find a way to cut me and came up with some bullshit lol. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

Bennett detailed how – he believes – the Packers “plotted” to get rid of him.

They had a players meeting in which the GM etc met with me Jordy Nelson, Crosby Aaron and some other guys shot what should be done. I didn't agree with those guys about their ideas for protest. It was some corny ass shit. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

After failing to come up with an alternative method of protest, Bennett says that’s when the team started figuring out how to “get rid” of him.

I was supposed to go on ir 2 weeks before I was cut but they needed to come up with a plan to get rid of me with their lawyers. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

Bennett claims to have all the “details” about the affair in a journal that he claims he started keeping after his time with the Cowboys.

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 17: Martellus Bennett #80 of the Green Bay Packers raises his fist during the national anthem prior to the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bennett played for five organizations during his 11-year career, spending most of that time with Dallas and Chicago.