Report: Aaron Rodgers ‘Furious’ After Being Outed as Unvaccinated

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is none too pleased about being outed as unvaccinated, according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

According to PFT’s Mike Florio:

Per a league source (the same one who tried to tell [Florio] on October 5 that Rodgers wasn’t vaccinated), Rodgers is “furious” over the fact that his true status was leaked. Given his propensity to complain about the manner in which he’s treated by the media, it’s safe to wonder whether he’ll complain about the fact that NFL Media reported his status, despite his clear desire to hide it — and his ability to do it for weeks.

On Wednesday, it was learned that Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus. Over the summer, Rodgers had told reporters that he was “immunized.” Though, suspicions were raised after Rodgers entered the protocol for unvaccinated players after his positive test.

Since then, NFL and sports media personalities have blasted Rodgers as a “liar” for claiming he was “immunized.”

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on in the second half against the New York Jets during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Rodgers opted for homeopathic treatments to boost his antibody levels as opposed to vaccinating. However, the league did not recognize Rodgers’ homeopathic treatment as vaccination.

Nonetheless, because Rodgers is unvaccinated, he will miss a minimum of ten days. The next game where Rodgers would be eligible to play is Week 10 against Seattle.

Rodgers, who is in isolation right now, has been interacting with the Packers via Zoom.

(JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

The Packers could also find themselves in hot water with the league over Rodgers’ holding press conferences without a mask. League protocols stipulate that all unvaccinated players and coaches must wear a mask during press conferences.

The Packers take on the Chiefs Sunday in what was billed as a nationally televised marquee matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Kansas City’s Pat Mahomes. Instead, Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Green Bay’s Jordan Love in his first NFL start.