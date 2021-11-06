Former Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden Dies of Heart Attack at 46

Former Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden has died after suffering an apparent heart attack, according to Generation Iron.

Rhoden, 46, stunned the bodybuilding world by defeating Phil Heath at the 2018 Mr. Olympia as Heath attempted to win for the eighth consecutive year.

“Shawn was 43 years old at the time, making him the oldest to ever win the prestigious title,” TMZ Sports reports.

Rhoden began competing in bodybuilding in the early 90s but only sporadically. However, in 2010, Rhoden took his profession much more seriously and turned pro. After an eleventh place finish at the 2010 Mr. Olympia Rhoden placed third in 2011 and eventually won the competition in 2018.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 08: Shawn Rhoden of the USA poses during the IFBB Australian Pro Grand Prix XIV at Plenary Hall on March 8, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Rhoden was accused but never convicted of sexually assaulting a female bodybuilder in 2018.

Rhoden’s friend Rob Bailey said this about the loss of his friend, “One of the greatest. We had so many good times together. You will be missed man.”

Rhoden posted his final social media message on Instagram three days ago. It read: “Brick by brick and patience it will take. See you on the other side.”