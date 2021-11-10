Aaron Rodgers Sticks to His Guns: ‘Hate’ Won’t End the Pandemic

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not backing down from his ideas about the coronavirus vaccines and is now saying that the “hate” he has faced will not deter him.

After appearing on the Pat McAfee Show last week to tell America exactly where he stands on the coronavirus vaccines and why Rodgers was beset by angry leftists all over again because he is reluctant to take any of the coronavirus vaccines.

Despite the onslaught by the left-wing press, Rodgers now says he remains undeterred in the course he has chosen for his treatment plan.

On Tuesday, Rodgers once again spoke with McAfee and said that he is standing by his decisions. “Hate isn’t going to bring us out of this pandemic, and I’m not gonna hate on anybody who has said things about me,” he exclaimed.

Rodgers also said that he is not looking to become some anti-vaccine crusader. He has stated his reasons for refusing the vax, and that is all he wants to do. Now it’s time to get back to football.

“I’m an athlete not an activist…I shared my opinion, and it was what I felt was in my best interest for my body,” he told McAfee.

Whatever Rodgers intends to do on the topic in the short term, whether he intends to continue facing down the screeching media or just stop talking about the whole thing, the league seems equally determined to try and force him to kowtow to their vaccine policies.

According to a report by ESPN, the NFL has fined both Rodgers and his team for supposed violations of the NFL’s coronavirus protocols.

ESPN noted that the league fined the Packers $300,000 and hit Rodgers with a $14,650 fine for the violations.

