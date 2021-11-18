‘Money over Morals for the King’: Enes Kanter Slams LeBron James for Ignoring Chinese Genocide

LeBron James
Warner Todd Huston

Enes Kanter, who is quickly becoming the NBA’s moral conscience, released a new shoe design taking the league — and especially LeBron James — to task for failing to recognize the human rights crimes of NBA’s Chinese partners.

On Thursday, Kanter blasted his fellow players for “pretending to care” about social justice even as they ignore China’s horrendous record of human rights abuses all in the pursuit of money. More to the point, Kanter aimed his barbs directly at NBA star LeBron James — who styles himself as “King” James –by accusing James of putting “money over morals.”

“Money over Morals for the ‘King,'” Kanter sharply tweeted.

“Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice,” Kanter continued. “They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss China says so.

“Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?” He said.

China is currently one of the biggest violators of human rights in the world. Kanter also blasted Joe Biden for playing footsie with China. In a tweet posted Sunday, Kanter told Biden to “Stop playing games with bullies.”

Kanter has focused on the abuses in China for the last several months trying to get his fellow players to begin to see the horrors that the communist giant forces on its minority populations.

Kanter’s activism is not unfounded. In March, a report by the independent think tank Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy cites dozens of experts who agree that China is the worst human rights violator of the modern age. China, the report concluded, is indisputably guilty of genocide against the Uyghur people.

Kanter’s Celtics will face LeBron James and the Lakers on Friday night.

