WATCH: Concessions Worker Comes Out Fighting at Cowboys Game, Gets Rocked

If one is afforded the protection of a concessions counter, one should probably stay there in a violent situation.

That would probably be the biggest takeaway from a brawl at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on Sunday, where a female concessions worker jumped the counter to start brawling, slipped on some food, and promptly got worked by at least two female fans.

Cowboys fans not taking the loss well! pic.twitter.com/LqShuXX94N — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 26, 2021

In the movies, when someone jumps over an object to enter a fight, they usually win. However, this was obviously not the case in this particular instance. It is unknown exactly what prompted the fight, but it is now known that you should make sure there aren’t french fries all over the ground when you jump the concession counter.