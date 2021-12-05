Family of Oxford School Shooting Victim Tate Myre Join Big Ten Title Game Coin Toss

The family of Oxford school shooting victim Tate Myre took the field for the coin toss at the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday as the Michigan Wolverines faced the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Parents Buck and Sheri Myre and their sons, Trent and Ty, took the field wearing Oxford High School t-shirts and school hats as they observed the coin toss for the weekend’s big game, according to the Detroit News.

They were on the field to commemorate the life of their son, Tate, who was a student at Oxford High School in Michigan, and who lost his life bravely attempting to disarm sophomore Ethan Crumbley before losing his life to Crumbley’s assault. Four others also lost their lives in the attack.

Tate Myre's family and coaches are honorary captains for tonight's coin toss at the Big Ten Championship Game pic.twitter.com/KGNJ9mHbiN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

The Wolverines players were also authorized to wear a patch to honor the victims of the school shooting featuring the young man’s initials, his high school football team jersey number, and four hearts to represent the four who died in the massacre.

Michigan scores 42 points for Tate Myre. Go Blue. pic.twitter.com/wS57CKgXgP — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 5, 2021

Myre was just on the cusp of looking into continuing his football career by looking at the colleges he was hoping to attend.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, was arrested and charged with the murders and in a novel move, the state has also charged the teen’s parents with involuntary manslaughter for not stopping their son from committing the crime.

The No. 2 Wolverines trounced the no. 13 Hawkeyes in a 42-3 final to earn the Michiganders a spot on the 2021 College Football Playoffs. It was also the team’s first title win since 2004.

Coach Jim Harbaugh also made news by announcing that he would donate his $1 million salary bonus for winning the title to university staffers who lost income due to coronavirus shutdowns.

