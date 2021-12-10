Broncos Super Bowl Champion Demaryius Thomas Dead at 33

Longtime Denver Broncos receiver and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has died, he was only 33 years old.

News of the former Bronco captain’s passing spread throughout the sports world Friday morning. The cause of death remains unknown.

Thomas was found dead in his home in Roswell, Georgia. Preliminary reports indicate that Thomas could have died as the result of a medical problem.

“He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering,” LaTonya Bonseigneur, Thomas’ first cousin told the AP via ESPN. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday.”

The Broncos released a statement Friday morning, remarking on the passing of a player who had so much to do with their Super Bowl championship in 2015.

“We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas,” the Broncos said. “D.T. was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

We are devastated and completely heartbroken. Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. pic.twitter.com/0GLZIr6UP3 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 10, 2021

Peyton Manning, who played with Thomas for four seasons, also released a statement.

“DT was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player,” Manning said. “That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate’s charity event. … Absolutely devastated.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – NOVEMBER 13: Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos catches a touchdown pass over Delvin Breaux #40 of the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 13, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Broncos defeated the Saints 25-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow, who was also drafted in the first round with Thomas in 2010, also reacted to the news about his “teammate and friend.”

Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas. So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life. pic.twitter.com/gNVzmJ503X — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) December 10, 2021

Thomas amassed 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in his 11-year career.