Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin gained mad props for buying a new beer after knocking a fan’s suds over during warmups this week.
The 25-year-old player rammed into the boards during warmups but when he did, he knocked over a beer that a fan had propped up against the plexiglass.
Larkin immediately felt terrible about the malt mishap.
After a few minutes of lamenting the beer blasphemy, Larkin skated over to the sidelines and asked a staffer to replace the beer and said that he’d pay for it.
A $20 beer later, and Larkin made one fan extremely happy.
Larkin is not the first sports star to float a suds substitute. A week ago, Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II found himself in a similar situation when he dumped a fan’s beer during the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Indiana Pacers.
Payton also elected to foot the bill for a replacement for the fan’s beer.
Gary Payton 2, raised right.
“Is that a truly? My bad, I got you.”
