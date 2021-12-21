Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin gained mad props for buying a new beer after knocking a fan’s suds over during warmups this week.

The 25-year-old player rammed into the boards during warmups but when he did, he knocked over a beer that a fan had propped up against the plexiglass.

Larkin immediately felt terrible about the malt mishap.

After a few minutes of lamenting the beer blasphemy, Larkin skated over to the sidelines and asked a staffer to replace the beer and said that he’d pay for it.

WATCH:

Larkin knows those arena beers are expensive 😂👏pic.twitter.com/KqRG278BLm — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) December 21, 2021

A $20 beer later, and Larkin made one fan extremely happy.

Larkin is not the first sports star to float a suds substitute. A week ago, Golden State Warriors point guard Gary Payton II found himself in a similar situation when he dumped a fan’s beer during the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ game against the Indiana Pacers.

Payton also elected to foot the bill for a replacement for the fan’s beer.

Gary Payton 2, raised right. “Is that a truly? My bad, I got you.”

pic.twitter.com/mY4WrwGOj5 — Zak Noble (@Zaknoble) December 14, 2021

