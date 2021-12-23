Jaguars Tight End Jacob Hollister Promotes Pro-Life Charity on His Cleats

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister chose the pro-life group Live Action as his charity of choice during the NFL’s Week 13 My Cause My Cleats showcase.

The My Cause My Cleats campaign allows players to advertise their preferred charity on their cleats, which they then auction off to raise money for their preferred charity.

According to Live Action, Hollister chose the charity in support of its pro-life mission and reportedly came to the decision “after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackon Women’s Health Organization on December 1 in the case surrounding the Mississippi 15 week abortion restriction and then just days later ruled that the pro-life Texas Heartbeat Act would remain in effect while abortion clinics file lawsuits against it.”

In a video posted online, Hollister said that he initially hesitated to choose Live Action for fear that it would lead others to believe he felt no love for them.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 03: Jacob Hollister #48 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at CenturyLink Field on November 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

“I fear that anybody who feels differently than I do about it would feel anything but love from me,” he said. “Because the way that I was raised and the way that I try to live my life to the best of my ability is to love people first in everything that I do and love people really well.”

Hollister’s cleats bear the image of a pregnant mother cradling her unborn with the phrase, “Love them both.”

“I don’t think a baby’s life is more valuable than the mother’s or a mother’s life more valuable than the baby’s,” he said. “Both have equal worth and demand equal protection — the only difference is the baby doesn’t have a choice. I’m thankful and happy to support Live Action who gives those babies a voice.”

BREAKING:@Jaguars tight end @hollister_jacob is boldly standing for LIFE, selecting Live Action as the cause to put on his cleats "Both moms and babies have equal worth and demand equal protection. I’m thankful & happy to support Live Action who gives those babies a voice" RT pic.twitter.com/8AxUzXC1EU — Live Action (@LiveAction) December 16, 2021

“The world needs more athletes like Jacob Hollister who are willing to stand up for the basic human rights of the preborn on his vital platform,” said Live Action president and founder Lila Rose in a press release. “Even in the face of opposition, Jacob is using his voice to speak for the most vulnerable members of our society.”