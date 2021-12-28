Aaron Rodgers: Science That ‘Can’t Be Questioned’ Is ‘Propaganda’

Aaron Rodgers is once again speaking out about coronavirus issues, this time blasting those who say the left’s proclamations about science are unassailable.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee show after his latest COVID controversy. On Sunday, Rodgers conducted a strange interview with Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews where the two stood six feet apart in a “socially distanced” interview. But after the interview, Andrews walked up to Rodgers and hugged him, seemingly defeating the whole social distancing thing. Naturally, the Internet exploded.

Now, the NFL star is striking back at the critics once again, this time saying, “If science can’t be questioned, it’s not science anymore; it’s propaganda…That’s the truth.”

“When did science become this blind agreement and then not having any debate over what can actually heal people and work for people. That makes no sense to me,” he added.

Here is the interview that sparked the latest controversy:

“I got to sit behind a legend for three years and see what greatness looked like first hand. That’s an experience that changed my life forever.”@AaronRodgers12 discusses what it means to him breaking @BrettFavre’s record. pic.twitter.com/u6occzr2Kc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 26, 2021

Rodgers has continued to rile the left over his thoughts and ideas about the coronavirus. Last week, for instance, Rodgers scolded the virus fanatics saying that the discussions of COVID should be about health, not politics.

“Throughout this entire time, there hasn’t been real conversations around health…As far as giving people, you know, things to think about when it comes to how to be healthier, right, as far as your diet, vitamins, exercise and those kinds of things,” Rodgers told McAfee on Dec. 21.

"The one frustration I have is that throughout all of this there hasn't been any conversation about health. I don't understand why society & the NFL hasn't talked about legitimate Covid treatment options" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/QtLaERUtn4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 21, 2021

Rodgers also demanded a “full apology” from the Wall Street Journal for saying he had “COVID toe.”

Rodgers also blasted those who attacked him for not taking the vaccine. In November he admitted that the main reason he did not take any of the vaccines is because he is allergic to some of the ingredients on them.

