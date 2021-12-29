Aaron Rodgers Blasts NFL’s ‘Two-Class System’ for Vaxed and Unvaxed Players

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blasted the NFL for creating a “two-class system” for its players, one for the vaccinated and another for the unvaccinated.

The NFL made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about his thoughts on the pandemic and asked how there could be different rules for unvaccinated players.

“What I don’t understand, it makes no sense to me to continue to spread this narrative that nonvaccinated players are more dangerous or these superspreaders,” Rodgers told McAfee.

“I don’t understand why there is still this two-class system that exists in our league,” the 38-year-old quarterback said.

“There’s not many unvaccinated guys left in the league, but it’s obviously not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. It doesn’t make sense to me we’re still punishing nonvaccinated players,” Rodgers continued.

Rodgers added that his recent positive test for the virus “probably [came from] an interaction with a vaccinated person who had COVID.”

Meanwhile, the NFL recently changed its tune over the virus, when NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills said last week that asymptomatic players don’t spread the virus.

“Asymptomatic transmission inside our facilities just didn’t fit with what we were seeing,” Sills said last Friday.

The sudden turnaround comes after nearly two years of strict COVID protocols in the league with players isolated for days and even weeks for merely testing positive for the virus.

