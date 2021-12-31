Forbes Publishes List of Elite Athletes Who Won’t Say Whether They’ve Had a COVID Vaccine

Financial magazine Forbes has published a hit list of top athletes who have refused to bend to the left’s demands to publicly reveal their vaccination status.

The magazine published a Friday article on 13 of the 50 highest-paid athletes that have refrained from bending to the magazine’s will on declaring vaccine status. The list includes stars such as Kyrie Irving, Connor McGregor, and Tiger Woods.

Forbes notes that 74 percent of the athletes on its highest-paid athletes’ list have openly told fans that they have taken the vaccine but a handful have not.

Tellingly, the magazine’s story breaks its own internal logic by including Aaron Rodgers on the scold list even though “he narrowly missed Forbes’ ‘Highest-Paid Athletes’ list,” proving that this story is about shaming athletes, not about people on any highest-paid list.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The athletes the article labels as either being unvaxed, or not commenting on their vaccination status, include tennis star Novak Djokovic, UFC fighter Conor McGregor, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, and Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 07: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 07, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

As Forbes reports, “The other highest-paid athletes who have not commented on their status and did not respond to Forbes’ request for comment: Tiger Woods (No. 12), David Bakhtiari (No. 17), Ronnie Stanley (No. 18), Trent Williams (No. 24), Aaron Donald (No. 40), Paul Pogba (No. 43), Deshaun Watson (No. 43), Canelo Alvarez (No. 48), Andres Iniesta (No. 48).”

At this point, though, the vaccination status of athletes should make no difference whatever.

After all, every major sports league claims to be nearly 100 percent vaxed at this point.

The NBA claims to be 97 percent vaxed, and the NFL says it is nearly 95 percent vaccinated. Hockey even claims to be 100 percent vaxed. Yet, each one of those leagues has had dozens, if not hundreds of players test positive for the virus in recent weeks, leading to a slew of canceled or postponed games. The NHL even felt it necessary to suspend their season for nearly a week.

(Garrett W. Ellwood/Getty Images)

If the vaccines were so effective, how could this be happening? Why would it matter if 13 athletes may not be vaxed?

Further, in light of the NFL’s sudden about-face on the transmission of the virus and its new position that asymptomatic players aren’t spreading the virus, the vax status of less than two percent of the league should no longer matter.

