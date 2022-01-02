WATCH: Rams’ Jalen Ramsey Slaps Teammate During On-field Argument

Only minutes into Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey was seen taking a shot at one of his own teammates.

The incident was recorded by the Fox cameras as Ramsey and Taylor Rapp got into a heated argument early in the first quarter resulting in Ramsey delivering an open-handed slap to Rapp’s face mask during a defensive huddle.

After the whacking, Rapp had to be held back by his fellow teammates. David Long Jr. and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo helped separate the two.

WATCH:

Jalen Ramsey throwing hands on his teammate pic.twitter.com/j0t4LiLA4M — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 2, 2022

Ramsey is in his third season with the Rams after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded him in 2019. Ramsey has 71 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups, and three interceptions in 14 games this season. His 71 tackles and eight tackles for loss are career highs.

At 12-4, the Rams are the No. 3 seed in the NFC, while the Baltimore Ravens (8-87) are No. 10 in the AFC. The Rams came out on top, Sunday, beating the Ravens by a single point, 20-19.

Jalen Ramsey is a punk, a thug, and one of the worst human beings in the NFL today! pic.twitter.com/ydoFDRgYyX — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 2, 2022

Jalen Ramsey punching a teammate in the huddle? Nice start, Rams pic.twitter.com/CcHJqimtza — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 2, 2022

Jalen Ramsey just punched Taylor Rapp in the huddle so that’s weird — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) January 2, 2022

AB leaves mid game, OBJ punches a player and Jalen Ramsey tried to fight his teammate. This is 2022 football — Brooke Fletcher (@BrookeFletcher) January 2, 2022

