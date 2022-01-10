American Air Lines apologized profusely to a disgruntled passenger who was upset that a company pilot had a “Let’s Go Brandon” sticker on his bag, according to reports.

A passenger named Dana Finley Morrison took to Twitter to complain that a pilot had “cowardly rhetoric” on his bag, and added a photo of a pilot standing next to his luggage in Hewanorra International Airport in the Caribbean, Fox News reported.

Morrison, who later set her Twitter account to “private” so no one could see her tweets, wrote, “Hey AmericanAir – y’all cool with your pilots displaying this kid of cowardly rhetoric on their crew luggage when they’re in uniform, about to fly a plane?”

“We are not the only passengers who noticed and were disgusted,” the passenger added.

The airline soon posted an apology and a vow to investigate the incident from its official Twitter account.

Thank you for bringing this to our attention and we want to get this to the right team. Please DM any additional details. — americanair (@AmericanAir) January 9, 2022

Before setting her account to protected status, the distempered passenger also posted screenshots of her text conversation with the airline in which the airline claimed it was launching an “internal review.”

“We take this very seriously and have sent this over to crew leadership,” the airline said in a message from Morrison who also claimed the pilot displayed political propaganda supporting insurrection against the U.S. government. “They will handle this internally after review. We assure you appropriate internal review will occur.”

The airline’s seeming promise to punish the pilot comes two years after floating a policy to allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter paraphernalia while in uniform.

In Sept. of 2020, the airline made headlines when it ruled that crews were allowed to wear BLM pins while serving customers. The carrier even went so far as to hire a social justice group to design a special racial awareness pin for crews to wear.

The phrase, “Let’s go, Brandon,” went national in October after NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast falsely claimed that a crowd of NASCAR fans were chanting “Let’s Go Brandon” following a victory by driver Brandon Brown. But video of the chanting clearly shows they were shouting, “F*ck Joe Biden!”

(Isaac Brekken/NASCAR via Getty Images)

WATCH:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.