VIDEO: Dak Prescott Fined $25K After Praising Fans for Throwing Trash at Referees

Dak Prescott
Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The NFL fined Cowboys QB Dak Prescott $25,000 on Thursday after he heaped praise on Cowboys fans for throwing trash at officials following the team’s 26-17 loss to the 49ers.

After the game, a game that ended controversially when the clock expired before the officials could get the ball properly spotted for the next play, Cowboys fans took their frustrations out on the refs.

In the post-game press conference, Prescott was asked what he thought about the anger the fans showed his teammates and the referees. Prescott defended his teammates, not so much the referees.

Prescott has publicly apologized for his remarks.

“I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday, the Dallas signal-caller said. “I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss, and my words were uncalled for and unfair. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.”Prescott was sacked five times in the game, and the Cowboys were assessed 14 penalties. So safe to say, there was lots of “disappointment” to go around.

