VIDEO: Dak Prescott Fined $25K After Praising Fans for Throwing Trash at Referees

The NFL fined Cowboys QB Dak Prescott $25,000 on Thursday after he heaped praise on Cowboys fans for throwing trash at officials following the team’s 26-17 loss to the 49ers.

After the game, a game that ended controversially when the clock expired before the officials could get the ball properly spotted for the next play, Cowboys fans took their frustrations out on the refs.

#Cowboys fans throwing things at their own players. Got this sent to me by one. Be better fans wow! pic.twitter.com/mlVttbFlpg — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 17, 2022

In the post-game press conference, Prescott was asked what he thought about the anger the fans showed his teammates and the referees. Prescott defended his teammates, not so much the referees.

Full @dak response to fans throwing bottles at refs. pic.twitter.com/9S5bMNA2P4 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) January 17, 2022

Prescott has publicly apologized for his remarks.