Chiefs’ Willie Gay Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Vacuum

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly damaged a vacuum owned by his child’s mother during an argument at her apartment in Overland Park, Kansas.

On Thursday, Gay pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of criminal property damage totaling less than $1,000. Gay was back at practice with the Chiefs on Friday.

As ESPN reports:

According to the police report, $225 worth of property was damaged at an apartment in Overland Park. Items damaged were a vacuum cleaner, a cellphone screen protector, a humidifier, a wall and a door frame. The mother of Gay’s 3-month-old son has requested a civil protection order, which means Gay is not allowed to have contact with her or the infant until the case is heard by a civil judge. Gay is scheduled to return to court March 2.

The arrest will not sideline Gay this weekend, however. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid cleared the Mississippi State product to play Sunday despite the player’s midweek arrest.

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 21: Willie Gay Jr. #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs toward the football during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“I decided he would play,” Reid said. “I’m not going to get into the conversations [with Gay]. I decided that after hearing just some of the information there.”

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Willie Gay #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Gay, a 2nd selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, has amassed 26 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and two interceptions during the 2021 campaign.

The Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.