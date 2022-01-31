New Jersey Gym Owner Who Defied Lockdown Orders Running for Congress

Ian Smith, the co-owner of Atilis Gym, which defied New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s (D) lockdown orders and now faces one year probation, is running for Congress, he announced on Monday.

Atilis Gym made headlines throughout the Chinese coronavirus pandemic after co-owners Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti openly defied Murphy’s coercive lockdown restrictions, keeping their establishment open despite the fact that the governor deemed such businesses “nonessential.” They faced several obstacles, including the state’s health department shutting the gym down after they opened in protest of the governor’s stay at home order. As a result of their persistent rejection of their government’s coercive tactics, both have been sentenced to one year probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal contempt of court. As Smith detailed, the charge was for “taking the doors off of the hinges to impede the state from locking us out of our business.” The maximum punishment is 18 months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“Being sentenced to probation for taking the doors off of our own building, while criminals are being let go is an absolute joke,” co-owner Trumbetti told Fox Business Sunday.

On Monday, Smith followed up with another massive announcement, signaling his determination to continue to hold government officials accountable for what they did throughout the pandemic.

“This Thursday 2/3 I’ll be formally announcing my campaign for Congress in NJ CD-3 against @AndyKimNJ. I am truly excited to have the possibility to serve the people of NJ with a platform focused on liberty, small government, and America First policies,” Smith announced:

This Thursday 2/3 I’ll be formally announcing my campaign for Congress in NJ CD-3 against @AndyKimNJ. I am truly excited to have the possibility to serve the people of NJ with a platform focused on liberty, small government, and America First policies. https://t.co/B4SoD9fDDH — Ian Smith (@iansmithfitness) January 30, 2022

Smith’s announcement follows the warning the co-owners issued to the Democrat governor on Election Day in November.

“Dear @GovMurphy. Whether you win or lose today, please know that @TheAtilisGym is coming for you. Your lawsuits will continue to fall apart. And when we are done with them, we will hold you personally responsible for the death and destruction you brought to NJ,” they warned: