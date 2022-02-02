A Belgian Olympian experienced fear and panic on Wednesday after Chinese organizers at the Genocide Games took her out of Covid quarantine and placed her in isolation without her knowledge or consent.

Kim Meylemans, a competitor in the Women’s Skeleton competition, had been placed in quarantine following a series of Covid tests with mixed results. During the few days she spent in quarantine, she trained and prepared for the Games. Then, on Tuesday, Chinese organizers informed her that she would be moved.

After multiple negative tests, Meylemans assumed this move would be back to the athlete village with her teammates.

She assumed wrong.

“On the way to the village, we did not turn to the village, but the ambulance went to another facility where I am now,” Meylemans said while crying in an Instagram post that’s been viewed thousands of times. “I am supposed to stay here for another seven days with two PCRs a day and no contact with anyone else.”

Meylemans also said her own Olympic Committee was not informed of her transfer.

“My NOC (National Olympic Committee) got surprised by this decision as well,” the athlete said.

“I’m not sure I can handle 14 more days and the Olympic competition while being this isolation,” she concluded.

Belgian skeleton athlete Kim Meylemans pictured at the departure of athletes of Team Belgium to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, Saturday 29 January 2022, at the Brussels Airport in Zaventem. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Meylemans’ tearful appeal was seen and heard throughout the world and appears to have played a significant factor in gaining her release from the isolation facility.

“It seems like the video, and especially also the efforts of my Olympic Committee, have really paid off,” she said on Instagram. “At 11:35 pm, there was a knock at my door, and I was escorted to the Olympic village.”

The Belgian athlete’s release did not result in her freedom, however. Meylemans remains in isolation despite returning multiple negative Covid tests. Though, she appears to be in better spirits.

“I am now in a wing that’s just isolation, but at least I am back in the village,” the athlete said.

The IOC later explained that Meylemans was taken to the isolated facility “temporarily” because there was no room at the Olympic village.

The Olympic governing body did not explain why Meylemans was told or led to believe she would be there for 14 days or why her Olympic committee was not informed of the transfer.